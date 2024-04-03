Barcelona players believe Xavi Hernandez will change his mind on departure decision

The big story surrounding Barcelona over the last two months has centred around head coach Xavi Hernandez, who announced in January that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the season.

Since Xavi revealed his decision, the Blaugrana have been in very good form. They are unbeaten in their last 11 matches, and this has led to increased speculation that the 44-year-old could end up staying on for another 12 months. Notably, Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste and Deco have all publicly called for him to remain.

It now appears that Xavi could be edging closer to reversing his decision. Relevo have reported that the Barcelona squad see their manager with renewed enthusiasm over the last few weeks, and as such, some believe that he will stay for next season. This opinion is also shared by members of the club’s hierarchy.

At this stage, it does appear that Barcelona’s primary objective is to convince Xavi to stay on as head coach. Their managerial search has been put on hold of late, and it does appear that their efforts won’t be in vain.