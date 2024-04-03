Barcelona mapping out Lamine Yamal-style path for 15-year-old La Masia sensation

Over the last 12 months, multiple La Masia talents have broken into the Barcelona first team, with the most notable case being Lamine Yamal. The young winger made his senior debut at 15 – breaking the club’s youngest player record – and he has since established himself as a key player this season, despite still only being 16 years of age.

Barcelona believe that they have another talent similar to that of Lamine Yamal waiting in the wings, that being Guille Fernandez. The 15-year-old midfielder recently made his debut for Barca Atletic, and those within the Catalan club consider him to be an enormous talent.

As per MD, Barcelona have mapped out a plan for Fernandez. They want him to continue playing for Barca Atletic, so that he is soon ready to make the step up to the first team, similar to how Lamine Yamal was handled at the back-end of the last season, and Pau Cubarsi during the first half of the current campaign.

There is certainly great excitement within Barcelona in regards to Fernandez. La Masia continues to generate top talents, which is greatly needed considering the club’s ongoing financial woes.