Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati “punished” by Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi amid poor form

2024 has been a difficult year so far for Ansu Fati, whose football struggles have continued. The 21-year-old, on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion from Barcelona, has been in poor form over the last couple of months, having returned from a serious calf injury in February.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi publicly called out Fati for his poor form when he spoke to the media on Tuesday – he has failed to register a goal contribution in nine appearances since his return from injury, and that led to him not being called upon from the bench for the defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

De Zerbi took Fati’s punishment further on Wednesday for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Brentford. The Spanish international forward was not even quoted in the matchday squad, and the Italian coach revealed post-match (via The Athletic) that Fati was left out “to work on his physical condition”.

Fati had hoped that his time in England would allow him to revitalise his career, which has been ailing ever since he tore his ACL. It’s certainly not gone to plan, and Barcelona will undoubtedly be worried.