Barcelona icon Gerard Pique investigated by Spanish authorities amid allegations of “gifts” sent to Luis Rubiales

An investigation into the Spanish Super Cup contract has remained ongoing for some time now, with an area of focus having been placed on Gerard Pique, whose company Kosmos is alleged to have been involved in the deal which saw the tournament move to Saudi Arabia back in 2020.

As per MD, Pique has now become an express focus on this investigation. The Spanish Civil Guard considers it “absolutely necessary” to check if the Barcelona icon “gave gifts” to Luis Rubiales “or to other directors” of the Spanish Football Federation as part of the “negotiation” to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Upon his return to Spain from the Dominican Republic, Rubiales himself was taken into custody on Wednesday as part of the investigation into alleged corruption at the Federation. He was later released – and at this stage, it is unclear whether this topic was also discussed with him.