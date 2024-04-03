Atletico Madrid to be without impressive youngster for Girona showdown as suspension decision upheld

Atletico Madrid secured a crucial victory over Villarreal on Monday night, a result that saw them leapfrog Athletic Club to go back in the top four of the La Liga table. However, one blip from that match was a fifth yellow card of the season being shown to Pablo Barrios, which meant that he would miss their next fixture, against fellow Champions League hopefuls Girona.

Atleti felt that Barrios’ caution was harsh, and they appealed the decision to the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee. However, as reported by Marca, their request to have the booking removed has been denied, which means that the young midfielder will be unavailable to head coach Diego Simeone – although they can appeal this decision, if they wish, to the Appeals Committee.

🚨 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid’s appeal for Pablo Barrios’ yellow card has been rejected. Atlético still has the option to appeal to the Appeals Committee.@marca pic.twitter.com/TviqN9wHIn — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 3, 2024

The silver lining for Atletico Madrid is that Rodrigo De Paul, who missed the match against Villarreal due to his own suspension, will be back for the Girona showdown. Marcos Llorente is also an option, as is Saul Niguez – the matchwinner at the Ceramica.