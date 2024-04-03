59-year-old coach desperate to be Barcelona’s next manager

For now, Barcelona’s managerial search is on hold. Club officials, especially Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste and Deco, are desperate to ensure that Xavi Hernandez – who announced his January that he will be stepping down as head coach at the end of the season – stays on in his position for another 12 months.

So far, Xavi has been defiant in his stance to leave, although it isn’t stopping Barcelona from going after what they want. However, if they are unable to change his mind, there will come a time when they need to explore their options.

When Xavi announced his decision, one of the early favourites to replace him was Hansi Flick, former manager of Bayern Munich and Germany. The 59-year-old remains determined to secure the top job in Catalonia, with Sport reporting that he is “desperate” to be appointed as Xavi’s successor.

Flick will certainly be a top option for Barcelona if Xavi does stick to his guns. However, that operation is on hold for now, as they appear determined to ensure that the current man in the hot seat stays on.