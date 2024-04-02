Xavi Hernandez willing to remain as Barcelona manager – provided that two key promises are made

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Xavi Hernandez in the last two months, ever since he announced his intention to step down as Barcelona head coach at the end of the season. The Catalan giants are unbeaten since the decision was made public, which has led to increased calls for him to stay on.

Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste and Deco have all publicly stated that they want Xavi to stay, which has caused Barcelona’s managerial search to stagnate in recent weeks. So far, the 44-year-old coach has remained on track to leave, but it appears that he could be convinced to stay on for another season.

As per MD, Xavi has told Barcelona that he is open to staying on – on two conditions. He wants two top-level signings this summer, a pivot (such as Martin Zubimendi or Joshua Kimmich) and a creative number eight (similar to Bernardo Silva).

At this stage, Barcelona do not have the means to facilitate this, so they would need to make significant sales in order to grant Xavi’s demands. It does give them extra motivation to improve the club’s finances, at least.