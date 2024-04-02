Xavi Hernandez aware that Barcelona squad are not united on continuity

Barcelona are not giving up on the possibility of Xavi Hernandez remaining at the club beyond this summer, and certainly the likes of President Joan Laporta, Vice-President Rafa Yuste and Sporting Director Deco, they have been making the right noises regarding his continuity. Nevertheless, within the ranks of the squad, things are less clear.

While the likes of Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski have voiced the fact that they felt bad about Xavi’s departure, as have several more. However Sport report that not all of the Barcelona squad believe he should continue in his role beyond this summer. This is something that Xavi is aware of, and some members of the team believe Barcelona need a breath of fresh air and one with top-level experience next season.

Perhaps it is reading too much into it, but the image that appears with the article is Xavi with Lewandowski. The Polish striker was reportedly one of four heavyweights in the dressing room who were reportedly losing faith with Xavi before he announced his exit, alongside Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Back in December, it was reported that the German-speaking quartet ‘did not understand’ Xavi’s ideas, during the height of Barcelona’s struggles this season.