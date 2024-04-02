“We don’t want to imagine, we want to do it” – Williams brother aiming to fulfil lifelong dream with Athletic Club

The countdown is on to this weekend’s Copa del Rey final, held in Sevilla between Mallorca and Athletic Club. It will be an incredible moment for whoever is successful at La Cartuja, and for the latter, it would be their first title in exactly 40 years.

Los Leones are favourites going into the showpiece event, and much of their attacking impetus will fall upon Inaki and Nico Williams. Alongside Gorka Gururzeta, they will form the attacking trio for Ernesto Valverde’s side (Nico missed the Real Madrid match, but is expected to be back this weekend).

Inaki admitted that winning the Copa del Rey is a lifelong dream that he and his younger brother have had, and it would be made all the sweeter if they can achieve it together, as per MD.

“I always say, my parents have done so much for us. Everything we do is to give back to them for everything they have done for us. Hopefully we can bring that victory, not only to them but to all the generations of Athleticzales who have not seen an Athletic champion. Hopefully we can enjoy a great final.

“It’s a dream we’ve had since childhood. We’ve grown up playing together, we’re still playing together and now we have the chance to play the first cup final together. Things didn’t go the way we all wanted last year. Once again we can enjoy a final. We don’t want to imagine, we want to do it.”

Mallorca are the only thing stand in the way of the Williams brothers achieving their dream, and Athletic Club will hope that becomes a reality on Saturday.