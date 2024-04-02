Real Madrid to use ‘advantage’ over Manchester City by implementing special training programme

Real Madrid have nine days between their last tie with Athletic Club and their Champions League first leg with Manchester City, in contrast with the current holders. Pep Guardiola’s side play twice in the Premier League before heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Guardiola complained of this after City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, and Carlo Ancelotti admitted that it was an advantage for his side. One they are planning to put to use, as per MD. The first few days of this week will be dedicated to Antonio Pintus, their renowned fitness coach, who will look to put his side through a ‘mini-preseason’ programme, firstly assessing their fitness, then putting them through their paces to the appropriate degree. The second half of the week will then be dedicated to preparing for Manchester City tactically, with Davide Ancelotti no doubt taking the lead as usual.

While Los Blancos have been beset by injuries for most of the campaign, they arrive at the Manchester City tie in good shape, with perhaps the biggest doubt how much of a role Eder Militao will play after making his comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Athletic Club on Sunday. David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are their only players likely to be missing through injury for the clash.