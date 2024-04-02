Real Madrid to hold off move for Leny Yoro until they have clarity on one decision

Real Madrid have been extensively linked with Lille starlet Leny Yoro, who has excelled this season at centre-back in Ligue 1. The 18-year-old defender is considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe, but Los Blancos may hold off on a move for him for at least another season.

Reports on Monday emerged from the Spanish capital claiming that Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti were convinced of Yoro’s talents, and were settled on pursuing the defender. Just as important, Yoro is set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

That coincides with information from Relevo, who agree that the Lille defender wants a move to Madrid in spite of interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. However they do state that Real Madrid could hold off a move until they have clarity on the rest of their options.

They want to see how David Alaba recovers from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, given his was the most damaging, and also whether Nacho Fernandez wants to continue at the club, a decision that he is yet to take. Los Blancos have reportedly offered the veteran defender a new deal, as they appreciate his experience, leadership and ability to cover all four positions.

But they will wait to see how Nacho proceeds before moving for Yoro, as they do not want to overpopulate their defence with five central defenders. If Nacho does renew, they will likely hold off on a move until 2025 or 2026 – regardless of what summer it is, they will only move for him under the right financial conditions. Currently he has a year left on his deal.

There are also the options of Marvel in the academy and Rafa Marin returning from loan this summer, both of whom are options Real Madrid like, but would only be part of the squad as the fourth-choice of fifth-choice defender. At any rate, they say that Yoro’s future is unlikely to be defined until ‘well into the transfer market’.

It certainly marks a departure from previous policy at Real Madrid, where young talents they were convinced by were signed, and veterans were made to either up their game or seek an exit. Certainly it would seem strange for Los Blancos to risk missing out on Yoro, if he is as good as he looks, in order to prioritise another year (or few years) of Nacho as a bench player.