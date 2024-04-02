Real Madrid star attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United

It seems all but certain Kylian Mbappe will be the star signing for Real Madrid this summer, and there is increasing excitement about his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. However it has raised questions about who will play next season and where, given the competition for places.

Mbappe is a natural starter, while Vinicius Junior has been called the best in the world at his position in the last month by Carlo Ancelotti. With Jude Bellingham in fine form, many have pointed to Rodrygo Goes as the odd one out, and that’s before considering Joselu Mato, Brahim Diaz, Endrick Felipe and Arda Guler.

The Brazilian is also flush for good offers to leave the club too, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in Rodrygo if he is available. However Cadena SER say that he is determined to remain at the club, regardless of who comes in. Having won it all with Real Madrid, he wants to do so again, and feeling that Real Madrid have the best project in the world, he wants to be a part of it.

Working in his favour is the fact that Rodrygo is now used to playing on the right, which is not the natural position of any of the other attackers that in theory would be ahead of him. In addition, Los Blancos are not in need of a sale, and Ancelotti is a big fan of his.

The 23-year-old forward has played an important role in Real Madrid’s triumphs in recent years, and this year too if they are to win La Liga. There is little doubt that Rodrygo has been much less consistent than many expected this season. With the departure of Karim Benzema, many expected Rodrygo to take on the mantle of one of their top goalscorers alongside Vinicius, but it has been Bellingham who has been much more crucial in front of goal.