Real Madrid planning to produce striking away kit for 2024-25 season

With only two months left until the 2023-24 season comes to a close, attention is beginning to turn to next season, specifically in regards to the kits that teams will be adorning. Real Madrid are thinking about their away kit for that campaign, and their current plan is to create a striking yellow outfit.

Footy Headlines (via Diario AS) has leaked the possible away kit that Real Madrid will be using for the 2024-25 campaign. It is a yellow-orange number, which looks similar to what Los Blancos wore during the 2013-14 season, which was during Carlo Ancelotti’s first spell as head coach – notably, they won La Decima on that occasion.

This could change between now and when Real Madrid do release their official away kit, which is likely to come during the summer. Whatever is created is sure to be significant, as it is likely to be the first Los Blancos away kit worn by Kylian Mbappe, whose arrival from Paris Saint-Germain is finally set to happen.