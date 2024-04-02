Real Madrid convinced by 16-year-old talent in South America – will accelerate efforts to sign him

Real Madrid have seen enough of Franco Mastantuono to be convinced that he is worth signing, according to the latest in the Spanish capital. The 16-year-old River Plate playmaker has burst onto the scene in recent months, and is set to be the next coveted talent to come out of South America.

After Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick Felipe, Mastantuono is set to be the next teen talent that Los Blancos pursue. Marca say that Real Madrid will look to speed up their efforts to sign Mastantuono, who has also been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Mastantuono recently extended his deal with River until 2026, and increased his release clause to €45m in the process – an extra 50% on top of what it was. Given Real Madrid’s record of signing emerging talents with Head Scout Juni Calafat leading the way, few would bet against their capacity to win the race again.