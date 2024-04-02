Real Betis likely to be without striker for the rest of the season in push for Europe

The poor weather during Semana Santa has done little to lift the bad mood hanging around the Benito Villamarin, as Real Betis suffered their fourth straight defeat for the first time under Manuel Pellegrini on Sunday. Their last-minute defeat to Girona has only been exasperated by the news of an injury to Chimy Avila.

The Argentine striker went down after 20 minutes signalling that he was ‘broken’ to the bench and was replaced. It has been announced that he has a tear in his calf, the same injury that Isco suffered early in 2024, and kept him out for six weeks. As per Marca, it will be difficult for Avila to get back before the end of the season.

It comes as more bad news in a tricky spell this season, as Betis lie seven points removed from Real Sociedad in sixth place. Seventh could be enough for a Conference League spot if Athletic Club win the Copa del Rey final, but even so, the drop in income might bring about sales – there is little guarantee they will finish seventh either.