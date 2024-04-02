Quique Sanchez Flores to leave role as Sevilla manager this summer – unless unlikely target is reached

Despite a win for Sevilla at the weekend against Getafe – a result that saw them rise to 14th in the La Liga table – it is looking increasingly likely that Quique Sanchez Flores will be departing his role as head coach at the end of the season.

Quique, who replaced Diego Alonso in December, is only on a contract until the end of the season, and at this stage, there are no plans for negotiations to take place over an extension. A replacement is already being worked, with outgoing Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate among the leading candidates.

However, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Quique will depart. Estadio Deportivo say that Sevilla could retain his services if he can guide Los Nervionenses to a top half finish. That would mean that a seven-point swing to Villarreal would need to be overturned in the final eight matches of the season.

It does look unlikely that Quique will be able to do this, although he will hope that his Sevilla side have built some momentum with that victory over Getafe last weekend. It’s certainly not impossible.