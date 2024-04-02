Pep Guardiola confirms another Manchester City injury one week before Real Madrid showdown

In one week’s time, Real Madrid and Manchester City will take to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final showdown. It promises to be a magnificent spectacle, with two of Europe’s best teams going face-to-face.

Los Blancos have nine days to prepare for the match, as they will not play this coming weekend due to the Copa del Rey final between Mallorca and Athletic Club. By comparison, Man City have to play Aston Villa and Crystal Palace before their trip to Madrid, which risks more injuries than what they already have.

Kyle Walker and Ederson are already struggling, and head coach Pep Guardiola has now confirmed an injury for Nathan Ake, who was forced off against Arsenal on Sunday, as per Sport.

“I hope they return soon.”

The good news for Man City is that John Stones is close to a return, with his recent injury not as good as first feared. Barring any setbacks, it’s likely that he will start against Real Madrid.