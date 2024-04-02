Paris Saint-Germain enquire to Barcelona over availability of two defenders, one will be allowed to leave

Barcelona will be very active in the summer transfer window, as they require making significant sales in order to ease their financial problems. It remains to be seen how is sold on, but their players won’t be short of suitors, to say the least.

The latest club to make enquiries to Barcelona is Paris Saint-Germain. As per Catalunya Radio (via Sport), they have asked about the availability of Jules Kounde and Hector Fort, two of the club’s right-back options.

The report notes that Fort, who is expected to enter into contract negotiations with Barcelona in the coming weeks, will not be sold under any circumstances, but Kounde is a different matter. Officials at the Catalan giants are prepared to move on the French international, provided that their asking price is met.

Barcelona have relayed to PSG that Kounde could leave, which allows Luis Enrique to sign another player from his former club, after Ousmane Dembele last summer. It will be interesting to see whether a deal can be agreed between the two European giants.