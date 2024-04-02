Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Mikel Merino, Atletico Madrid defensive target and Barcelona exits

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid not pursuing centre-back

I don’t have information that suggests that either Manchester United or Atletico Madrid are pursuing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi. On my end I don’t have any confirmation.

The names linked with Manchester United are the ones that we have discussed in recent weeks, like Giorgio Scalvini and Bremer, but not Lucumi, no information on that.

Mikel Merino considering alternative projects to Real Sociedad

The talks between Real Sociedad and Mikel Merino have not happened, they still have to talk about it and work out a solution. It’s a decision that comes down to the personal and footballing desires of Merino. There will be significant offers for him. Obviously the economic side will play a part, but it’s more to do with the type of project Merino wants and perhaps new experience too.

After six years at Real Sociedad, he is looking for a different kind of challenge, and there are lots of teams in Spain and abroad following him, because if he does not agree to a renewal, then he will be up for sale.

Barcelona midfielder close to summer exit

I think Barcelona are looking for a pivot in the summer, but with different qualities to Oriol Romeu. It looks as if he is closer to leaving than to staying at Barcelona. It is understood that Barcelona will go for someone else, and he will look for an exit that suits him, and Girona could certainly fit the bill.

Pablo Torre also facing Barcelona exit

As I understand it, he will leave Barcelona again this summer. The formula of that exit remains to be seen, because there are various teams in La Liga that want to sign him. There are teams that also want Pablo Torre on loan. Barcelona are looking for the right solution, one that will satisfy everyone involved. It could be a loan, a transfer, a transfer with a buyback, I wouldn’t rule anything out.

There are lots of teams that want him, lots of teams willing to put faith in him, I reckon he will stay in Primera.