Manchester United likely to extend Mason Greenwood contract

The future of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is still an unknown going into the summer. The 22-year-old is on loan at Getafe, who have expressed a desire to retain the English forward, but there is little certainty over where he will end up.

Getafe fear that Greenwood wants to play Champions League or at least Europa League football next season, and with four points and four teams between Los Azulones and a potential Conference League spot if Athletic Club win the Copa del Rey.

One of the key factors in his future will be his contract, which as things stand expires in 2025, but Manchester United have a unilateral option to extend his deal by an extra year. As things stand the Red Devils would be forced to sell him at a cut-price deal this summer or lose him for free next summer, with the player not keen on a return to Old Trafford. However if they were to extend his deal, it would give them more negotiating power.

As per The Athletic, Getafe suspect that United have already extended Greenwood’s contract, although Manchester United sources deny this to be the case. While the English giants have not made a decision on Greenwood’s future, the assumption is that he will be sold, and while it will not go down well with fans, the logical move financially would be to extend his deal.

Getafe would benefit from an extension, as it would increase their chances of retaining Greenwood on loan next season, or potentially receiving a higher fee for him – Los Azulones have a 20% sell-on clause for Greenwood, so anything that increases his value benefits them too.

The report is very careful not to commit to any certainties, but it does look as if a return to United is all but ruled out. Meanwhile if United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has chosen to play it coy on his future – asking whether Greenwood is a good guy or not – this would suggest that they have an interest in protecting his value on the transfer market.