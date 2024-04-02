La Liga side willing to offer exit route to 19-year-old Barcelona starlet

Barcelona are set to lose Marcos Alonso this summer, with the 33-year-old out of contract and no sign of a new one on the horizon. It means that Alejandro Balde will be the only natural left-back in the first team, necessitating a replacement in all likelihood. The suggestion had been that Barca Atletic’s Alex Valle, currently on loan at Levante, would replace Alonso.

That is in some doubt though, after Sport reported that Barcelona would be willing to sell Valle this summer. The 19-year-old has interest from Las Palmas, who have a record of working well with former La Masia talents, and with the economic issues facing the Blaugrana, Valle could be a victim of their need for sales.

Valle has played 23 of Levante’s 33 games this season, featuring as a starter for most of the season, save for injuries. However he has recently lost his place in the side since Felipe Minambres took over from Javi Calleja. Minambres has either used three at the back or opted for Alex Munoz in his position for the most part.

One of the things working against Valle’s continuity at Barcelona is that Xavi Hernandez was the one who gave him a chance in preseason last summer, and the manager looks to be moving on in the summer. If the Blaugrana were to move Valle on though they would still have to look for an alternative to Balde, which could end up more costly.