“He is not doing enough” – Barcelona loanee criticised by manager amid worrying form

Ansu Fati had hoped to revitalise his career this season, having joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a loan deal from Barcelona, where he had fallen out of favour under Xavi Hernandez. However, things continue to be difficult for the 21-year-old forward, who has struggled to make an impact at the Premier League side.

Fati missed 10 weeks between November and February with a calf injury, which put a halt on his season, which had started promisingly. However, since returning, he has struggled, registering no goals or assists in nine matches since. That led to him playing no part when Brighton lost to Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, De Zerbi was rather critical of Fati when asked about his lack of prominence.

“Ansu Fati has to give something more, because right now, he is not doing enough.”

“The expectations with him are always very high. The first part of his career has been hard to accept and understand, but for great players the most important thing is to adapt to the expectations you have.”

There’s no doubt that Fati has struggled a lot since returning from that ACL injury, and Barcelona do want to sell him this summer, as they believe that he will be unable to fulfil his potential in Catalonia. So far, you can understand this stance.