Getafe slap €20m asking price on reported Real Betis target

Real Betis are expected to be in the market for a new striker in the summer, with Borja Iglesias and Willian Jose likely to be moved on before the start of next season. Cedric Bakambu and Chimy Avila would remain as options, but Los Verdiblancos are keen to secure a significant signing of a number one.

One of their targets, as reported by Estadio Deportivo, is Getafe’s Borja Mayoral. The 26-year-old has been in excellent form this season, scoring 15 goals in La Liga, which makes him the fourth top scorer in the competition – a very impressive feat.

Unfortunately for Betis, two main problems are likely to ensure that a deal for Mayoral is off the table. Firstly, he is injured for the foreseeable after suffering a serious knee injury against Las Palmas last month, which could keep him out until after the start of next season. Secondly, Getafe are expected to ask for €20m to ensure a sale.

Real Betis cannot afford this asking price, which would suggest that a deal is improbable. However, significant sales could allow them to enter into negotiations with Getafe, at the very least.