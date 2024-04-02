Getafe at risk of partial stadium closure following racist abuse of two Sevilla personnel

Saturday was another dark day for La Liga, as Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna and manager Quique Sanchez Flores were both subjected to racist and xenophobic abuse during the clash between the two teams, with the away side won 1-0.

The matter was noted in the referee’s report, and has subsequently been sent to the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee, who will review before coming to a decision on whether Getafe will be punished, and what that punishment will be.

Diario AS say that the chances of a partial stadium closure at the Coliseum are “very high”, as there is precedent for this to be issued to Getafe. Valencia had the Mario Kempes south stand closed for three matches following the racist abuse of Vinicius Junior last season.

Getafe fear that this will be the punishment handed down to them, with a decision expected to arrive on Wednesday. It could mean that they are playing with a reduced home attendance for some matches going forward.