Former footballer claims Erling Haaland would rather join Barcelona over Real Madrid

In recent days, it has been reported that Barcelona view Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as their dream replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Joan Laporta has ambitions to sign the Norwegian superstar in 2025 or 2026, provided that the club’s finances improve sufficiently before these dates.

Haaland is undoubtedly one of the two best number nines in the world, alongside Harry Kane. He is very happy in Manchester, although that hasn’t stopped links with Barcelona, and also Real Madrid.

According to Bojan Krkic Sr, if Haaland had the choice of both clubs, we could prefer to make the move to Catalonia, as per Sport.

“Erling Haaland prioritises Barcelona. If he had to choose between Barcelona and Real Madrid, he would go to Barcelona.”

Bojan Sr also believes that a move for Haaland is entirely possible for Barcelona within their timeline.

“Barcelona are recovering little by little. They’re going to return to the Camp Nou, and that changes a lot both in terms of marketing and merchandising. Then there are investors, the sale of footballers…”

For now, Haaland’s arrive is a very distant dream for Barcelona. That could change in the coming months and years, depending on how their financial situation evolves.