Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal interest in La Liga star – but player is “super happy” at current club

Real Sociedad could be busy this summer, with some of their best players coming under strong interest from clubs across Europe. Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino have both been linked with departures, while Martin Zubimendi also has chances to leave the Basque club at the end of the season.

Zubimendi is one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe, something that Arsenal and Bayern Munich are aware of. Both clubs are keen on the 25-year-old, who is also well-liked at Barcelona. However, Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing that Zubimendi is very content in Donostia-San Sebastian.

“Martin Zubimendi is still super happy at Real Sociedad. He loves the club, the city, the fans. No issues.

“Of course, if any club will trigger his release clause it will be up to the player to decide on the next move, but he’s surely on the list at Arsenal and Bayern (I never said Bayern were unlikely, just that he was a top target in case Alonso joined and it now will depend on the new coach).

“So, let’s wait and see on the movements in the summer, but Zubimendi is not pushing to leave. However, in case of proposals, he will consider his future.”

Zubimendi re-affirmed his commitment to Real Sociedad on several occasions last summer, but with no Champions League football coming next season, his thoughts could be different on this occasion.