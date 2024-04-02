Carlo Ancelotti continues to oppose Real Madrid stance on veteran option

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies has filled plenty of column space in recent months, but back in the Spanish capital, the consequences of his move are uncertain. While Los Blancos are keen to move on French defender Ferland Mendy, Carlo Ancelotti continues to stand by him.

The 28-year-old has just over a year left on his deal, and Real Madrid are keen to sell him this summer. However Diario AS say that Ancelotti is opposed to that idea, and continues to stand by him. His competition Fran Garcia has barely had a look in during 2024, with Mendy starting 12 of the last 14 games, only missing two through injury precaution and suspension.

What they say is certain is that only two of Davies, Garcia and Mendy will be at the club next season. If Mendy is to stay, then he will have to choose between a contract renewal and an exit this summer, but Real Madrid will listen to offers for Mendy, considering Garcia a more ideal back up to the Canadian. Yet Ancelotti continues to trust Mendy.

One of Ancelotti’s qualities which has made him so successful at the Santiago Bernabeu is his ability to pick his battles, and if it comes to it, then he will likely let Mendy go, despite him being ‘the best defensive left-back in the world,’ as declared by the Italian. The Frenchman is in a strong position too though, as he will see the chance to hit the market as a free agent as an opportunity at the age of 29.