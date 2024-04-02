The conditions that need to be in place for Xavi Hernandez to continue at Barcelona

Barcelona have been making efforts to persuade Xavi Hernandez to stay at the club beyond the summer, despite the Blaugrana coach declaring he would be leaving at the end of January. Xavi has maintained that nothing has changed regarding his future, but internally there seems to be a belief that it is possible.

President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco have both left the door open for Xavi to continue, and Vice-President Rafa Yuste has openly admitted that he is trying to persuade Xavi to change his decision. Despite the fact that Xavi looked to be on the verge of the sack before his announcement, there are reasons behind the change of heart, as per MD.

One of them is the change in results, clearly, with Barcelona unbeaten in 11 games. His introduction of youngsters has gone down well, and the fact he commands the respect of the veterans works in his favour, and they feel he may be the best person to guide the young stars through their development. In addition, they appreciate the fact that he has not complained about their inability to strengthen the squad in the manner he would have liked.

However the same source say that this will change if he is to stay. Reportedly Xavi wants to see at least two major signings this summer if he is to remain, including someone to fill the pivot position left by Sergio Busquets last summer.

In order for him to even consider changing his mind, Barcelona would also need to finish the season well, competing for La Liga until the end of the season, and/or reaching at least the semi-finals of the Champions League. Ultimately, he does not want to compete with a team almost entirely reliant on teenagers.

It seems highly unlikely that these conditions can be met – at least with regard to the big signings Xavi requires. The Blaugrana are unlikely to be aware what money they will even have to spend, if any, until later in the transfer window, and would likely require major sales. By the point those sales would be consumated, a decision would be expected so that plans could go ahead.