Barcelona to include 19-year-old in preseason tour

Barcelona are starting to map out the future of 19-year-old defender Mikayil Faye this summer, as he is linked with a variety of clubs in Europe’s top five leagues. The Senegalese centre-back has caught the eye with two excellent strikes in successive weeks too.

The Blaugrana had already decided that he would not be playing for Barca Atletic next season in the third or second tier, in case of promotion, and now Sport say he will be part of their preseason with the senior side. That will include the tour to the USA, where they will face Manchester City, Real Madrid and Milan. The Catalan daily are explicit in saying that this is not a sign that he will not be making a move in the transfer market this summer.

🚨 JUST IN: Ajax think of Xavi to lead their new project. Barça hope to convince him to continue. @tjuanmarti 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/YiAbVPN86j — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2024

The rising interest in the defender would certainly suggest there is a chance that he is available this summer, and numerous clubs have been linked to Faye – which can also be a sign of an overactive agent. There is growing excitement about his talent though, which is being honed under a fine central defender in Rafael Marquez.