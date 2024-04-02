Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wanted by European giant – report

Xavi Hernandez is still the subject of a charm offensive from Barcelona, as they try to persuade him to stay at the club beyond the summer, but few had counted on a temptations from foreign shores this summer. However Ajax are reportedly keen to revive the link between the two clubs.

Traditionally it has been Ajax providing Barcelona with players and managers, but Sport say that the Dutch giants want Xavi to lead them forward next season. They value his record with young players, the style of play he favours and his experience as a player, and he is one of the names on their shortlist to replace Johannes van’t Schip, who has announced he will leave at the end of the season. So far it hasn’t gone beyond a expression of interest on the part of the Dutch giants.

🚨 JUST IN: Ajax think of Xavi to lead their new project. Barça hope to convince him to continue. @tjuanmarti 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/YiAbVPN86j — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2024

Ajax are enduring one of their worst seasons in decades, as they sit fifth, 21 points of the Champions League places and 28 points of league leaders PSV Eindhoven. Xavi has told the media that he is planning to rest and go on a sabbatical next season. There have been some doubts about whether Xavi would manage again after Barcelona, but it appears clubs appear to think he will, as there have also been links to Chelsea and Newcastle United.