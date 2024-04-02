Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye adds four more clubs to list of suitors already including Manchester United

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye is certainly attracting plenty of interest leading into the summer, and on Monday evening, the names of two more clubs have been added to his list of suitors.

The 19-year-old Senegalese defender has been in fine form for Barca Atletic in recent months, after signing for €1.5m from NK Kustosija in Croatia. In recent weeks it has emerged that in addition to an offer and interest from RC Lens, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen have sent scouts to watch Faye live.

Meanwhile MD have reported that Girona also discussed a transfer for Faye with Barcelona in January, but could not reach an agreement with the Blaugrana. Meanwhile Juventus have enquired about his future. Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are also following him closely, and appreciate his talents.

The Blaugrana are in need of sales this summer, and while in an ideal world they would probably hold onto Faye, a lucrative offer would no doubt be very tempting for the Blaugrana. Should Barcelona sell one of their key defenders, the equation could change, but as it stands, President Joan Laporta has been adamant he wants to retain their key players.