Barcelona could use Mikayil Faye in swap deal for midfielder

In recent weeks the performances of Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye have been capturing the imagination of Cules and beyond, with a number of clubs being linked to the 19-year-old. The Senegalese central defender is a probable victim of the economic crisis at Barcelona, unless another major sale is made in defence this summer.

Faye already has plenty of suitors, with Lens, Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus showing varying degrees of interest. The next club to be named could be of interestn to Barcelona, beyond a purely economic deal, as per Sport.

The Catalan daily say that Nice could be in search of a central defender if Jean-Clair Todibo moves on this summer, as many suspect that he will. Barcelona hold a 25% sell-on clause, and will look to benefit from any deal that sees him leave, but Nice could be on the hunt for a new central defender if Todibo does leave.

In addition, Barcelona have been linked to Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who has been suggested as a potential option to an hor their midfield. Sport suggest that Barcelona could bargain with Faye to leverage down the price of Thuram.

Some of the details seem an iffy fit. Firstly, Thuram is not a natural fit for the role Barcelona are prioritising, as in someone who is more defensively minded in the middle of the pitch. Secondly, Thuram is out of contract next season, which should bring down his price considerably. Meanwhile Faye, four years younger than Thuram, with many suitors and plenty of time left on his deal, should in theory cost something potentially similar to Thuram, and depending on the level of interest from other sides, potentially even more.