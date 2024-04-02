Atletico Madrid enquired about possibility of signing Ligue 1 defender in January

Atletico Madrid are on the lookout for multiple centre-backs this summer, with head coach Diego Simeone keen for his defensive department to be overhauled ahead of next season. The likes of Stefan Savic, Caglar Soyuncu and Mario Hermoso could all leave the club, with that especially looking like being the case for the latter.

Atleti also considered a move for a defender in January, when Soyuncu went out on loan to Fenerbahce. One of those they showed an interest in was Marseille’s Leandro Balerdi, who revealed that there were rumblings of a possible move, as per MD.

“I told my agent that if there’s not a 100% real offer, don’t tell me. There was some interest, but it wasn’t an offer.

“My agent told me to stay calm because it wasn’t important and the club said to stay. I want to stay here and focus here for the time being, although there were approaches. I’m happy here.”

Atletico Madrid could look to re-ignite their interest in Balerdi during the summer. What’s certain is that they will try to sign at least one centre-back, and at this stage, a shortlist is being assembled.