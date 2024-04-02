3D creation of new Spotify Camp Nou stadium causes sensation among Barcelona supporters

Excitement continues to build over the opening of the new Spotify Camp Nou stadium, which has been in construction since last summer. Renovation plans are on track, with the Barcelona first team set to make their return to the iconic arena in November of this year.

Barcelona have released pictures of what the Spotify Camp Nou is set to look like, and one internet user has now gone further to create a 3D view. Eduardo Barea, on YouTube, has released the video, which is sure to wet the appetites of everyone associated with the Catalan giants.

Barcelona recently received approval from the City Council to up their efforts to continue construction, with extra time being given throughout the week to those responsible for its building. It does mean that the Spotify Camp Nou should be opened on time, although it won’t be fully finished until at least 2025, possibly even 2026.