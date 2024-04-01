WATCH: Manchester United defensive target thunders in free-kick winner with 2 minutes to go

Barca Atletic have surprised many in the second half of the season, with manager Rafael Marquez masterminding an 11-game unbeaten run. It leaves them just a point behind leaders Deportivo La Coruna in their Primera RFEF group, and a big part of the reason is defender Mikayil Faye.

The 19-year-old central defender has been in fine form this season, standing out for Barca Atletic, and even earning his first Senegal cap during the international break. He capped that with a phenomenal long-range goal.

🚨 Many big clubs in Europe are monitoring Mikayil Faye and Barça have already received some offers. The club remains calm. In the summer, with the new coach, it will be decided if he will do preseason with the first team or if he will be sold, as his value is skyrocketing. What… pic.twitter.com/TBsVB4gw7Z — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 1, 2024

Against Osasuna Promesas on Sunday evening he was back at it. Barca Atletic came from two goals down to complete a 3-2 comeback, culminating with a Faye free-kick just two minutes before time. He thundered it in from the edge of the box.

Turns out #MUFC target Mika Faye can hit them, as well as being a good defender. #FCBarcelonapic.twitter.com/Z8dJogrt7Q — Football España (@footballespana_) April 1, 2024

Faye has been scouted by Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen recently, while RC Lens made an offer for him in the January transfer window. With Barcelona in need of lucrative sales in the summer, Faye appears to be one of the chief candidates to leave should an offer meeting their valuation come in.