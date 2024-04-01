WATCH: Eder Militao’s smile as he reacts to Real Madrid return from ACL injury

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao returned to action on Sunday night after a lengthy spell out of action. The Brazilian defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the first half of their first game of the season, and was back on the pitch after 232 days out.

Militao has been a major loss for Real Madrid, despite them coping well in his absence, and he came on for Dani Carvajal in the 92nd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos cruising to a 2-0 win.

“A lot of happiness, for the support of the fans. The support I received when I went to warm up. It’s a happiness that I cannot describe. They have been difficult days, but now it’s time to enjoy this good moment,” he told Movistar+.

“It had to be against Athletic, against the club it happened against, here at home.”

"Es una alegría que no puedo explicar…🥹". El regreso de Militao. #DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/9Z8lHPgbFy — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) March 31, 2024

Militao also put the following message on his Instagram.

“I was away from the pitch for more than seven months. A lot of fight, a lot of dedication and a lot of faith! I would like to thank all my family, friends, teammates and especially the club’s technical staff for all their support during this period. Playing at the Bernabeu again and with all the support of the fans was exciting! Now full focus on the final stretch of the season. Hala Madrid!”

The big question will be whether Carlo Ancelotti elects to use him in the Champions League clash against Manchester City in the quarter-finals next week. Real Madrid have over a week between the Athletic game and the City first leg. Ancelotti has been using either Nacho Fernandez or Aurelien Tchouameni, more often the latter, alongside Antonio Rudiger in recent weeks. Militao in normal circumstances would be the de facto starter, but it would be a risk to use him in such a high-intensity game so soon after returning.