Villarreal set for financial boost from Milan transfer

Villarreal are set for an extra financial boost from their deal with AC Milan for Samu Chukwueze. The Nigerian winger moved for €19m last summer, but it could reach as much as €27.5m including variables.

Matteo Moretto has told Relevo that Villarreal earned an extra €1.5m from Milan on Sunday night, as the 24-year-old made the first of his variables in the deal. Up to €3m is available in terms of variables for his appearances, while the Yellow Submarine could get €5.5m depending on Milan meeting their objectives.

Chukwueze has not quite had the season Milan had hoped, making just 8 Serie A starts, and registering 3 goals and an assist all season. However he did make his 25th appearance for the Rossoneri against Fiorentina, which would suggest that this was the milestone he needed to hit. Whether those appearances are within one season or overall, Villarreal can be confident of hitting their second variable for appearances should it remain the same as the first.