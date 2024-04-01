Sergio Ramos evaluating transfer options as Sevilla look at €60m salary cuts

Sevilla veteran Sergio Ramos is beginning to sound out the transfer market to see what options are available to him this summer. The 38-year-old signed a one-year deal with Sevilla last summer, returning to the club he came through at, but is uncertain of his future beyond the end of the season.

As per Relevo, his current deal is worth about €2m per season, significantly less than he was offered elsewhere last summer. Ramos has not received a renewal approach, and has started sounding out his options for the summer. He does not want to go through the entire summer with uncertainty hanging over his family as happened last year.

However he will wait to see what Sevilla’s decision on his future is before he accepts another offer. It could be a while before it is forthcoming though. Sevilla will wait until they are mathematically assured of their place in La Liga next season – currently six points clear with eight games to go – before taking decisions on the squad.

There will be some difficult decisions too, with Los Nervionenses will have to slash their salary bill by €60m this summer in order to balance their accounts.

It looks like being another tough summer for Sevilla, after three successive years in turmoil. Quique Sanchez Flores is expected to leave the club this summer too, meaning it will be a sixth coach in the space of two years. Ramos has been impressive for Sevilla this season though, and has 7 goals in his 29 appearances.