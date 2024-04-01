Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes says Kylian Mbappe deal is ‘close’

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has declared that he believes a deal to take Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain to the Spanish capital is ‘close’, although he did concede that this was best on media reports more than anything else. The Brazilian notched a brace against Athletic Club on Sunday night, returning to form right in time for their Champions League clash against Manchester City.

With Vinicius Junior suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards, Rodrygo began the game on the left side, with Brahim Diaz on the right. As has been the case in the past, it saw a jump in performance from Rodrygo.

“I think that, because of Real Madrid’s style, it always favours whoever plays there. I’m happy and today went very well. I want to do the same from the right as well.”

There is some debate over where Mbappe will play when he arrives. Vinicius and Rodrygo both prefer playing there, while Jude Bellingham has also come in from the left side at times this season. Rodrygo says he believes a deal is close.

“I still don’t know about Mbappe, I think it’s close from what everyone says. I’ll put my confidence in you [the media], but I don’t know what’s happening either. There are a lot of us, so let’s see what the coach decides,” he told Cadena SER, also remarking on how Los Blancos could set up with the Frenchman.

All signs seem to be pointing towards Mbappe joining Real Madrid this summer, but the 25-year-old forward remains coy on his future. During the international break he declared that ‘if he had something to announce, he would announce it’. Already the debate has moved on from whether he will join to whether he will be allowed by Los Blancos to compete in the Olympics this summer.