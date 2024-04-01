Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reveals ‘small advantage’ over Manchester City in Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted his side has an advantage over Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final clash next week. Pep Guardiola’s side will play twice between their first leg in Madrid, while Los Blancos are now free to prepare the match.

City still have a further two fixtures against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, something which brought no shortage of frustration from Guardiola.

“We play Aston Villa at 20:15, then at 12:30 against Crystal Palace on Saturday, at 12:30! Then we go to Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid has nine days to prepare, nine days! They play this weekend and they won’t do so again until our match. I would like to reflect and ask for one more day, because the difference is a lot,” Guardiola explained after Manchester City’s draw with Arsenal on Sunday evening.

Real Madrid beat Athletic Club at home several hours later, freeing them up to go into a nine-day preparation period for the big match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti admitted to Marca that it gave his side a leg up on the current holders of the competition.

“It looks good to me, they have a more complicated schedule, this is modern football, it is obvious that we have a small advantage, but it will not affect the game. I really liked the management of today’s game and I liked the instensity a little less.”

La Liga has no midweek round this week, and this weekend there are no fixtures either, as slate has been cleared for the Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club and Real Mallorca. Of course had Los Blancos made that match themselves, it would no doubt be the Italian frustrated with two of the most decisive fixtures of the season occurring within 72 hours.