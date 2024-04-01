Premier League giants remain interested in La Liga target

Midfield options remain as primary option for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window and the incoming weeks of transfer speculation.

Barcelona are expected to undergo a summer of squad changes ahead of a vital financial overhaul at the club in the new campaign.

La Balugrana are looking to build towards a new season and the club are open up fresh revenue streams to ensure new faces within the squad.

As per the latest from Portuguese outlet A Bola, via Sport Witness, Liverpool are the most focused candidates for new players on Barcelona’s based on their transfer links.

Liverpool are expected to be linked with a host of new players ahead of the 2023/24 season but the latest links from Sport Witness hint at Benfica’ Joao Neves as a new option.

Neves has been consistently linked with a switch to Liverpool since the start of 2024 but he could command a fee of at least €60m.