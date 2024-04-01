Pablo Torre future at Barcelona in serious doubt

The future of Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre looks to be away from the Catalan capital, with an exit on the horizon this summer. The 20-year-old has spent this season on loan at Girona, but has made just four league starts all season.

Girona manager Michel Sanchez has continued to reiterate his faith in Torre’s talent, but it appears Barcelona are beginning to have doubts about his future at the top level. Matteo Moretto has told Football Espana that another departure from the club is highly probably in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether that will be in the form of a loan, a loan with an option to buy, or a sale with a buyback option.

Torre will at least have the chance to remain in La Liga by the looks of things, with plenty of interest from Primera sides him.

Showing flashes of talent at Montilivi, Torre’s game continues to be littered with errors, although in part that won’t be helped by two years without regularly starting games. Nevertheless, it looks as if his chances of making it at Barcelona are now slim. The emergence of Fermin Lopez, combined with Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, mean that next season there will be little game time available for Torre again. Even if one of them leaves, Noah Darvich, Unai Hernandez, Aleix Garrido and Marc Bernal are all expected to push for a role on the fringes of the first team over the next 12 months.