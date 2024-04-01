Milan not competing for reported Barcelona target

Barcelona have been linked with Khephren Thuram of OGC Nice in recent days, as they look to strengthen their midfield options. However it looks as if one of the supposed main competitors for his signature is not at the forefront for his signature.

Thuram recently changed agents, and is open to a move this summer, as Matteo Moretto revealed to Football España last week. Milan have been one of the top sides linked with Thuram though, and Moretto has now explained to Relevo that the Rossoneri have not shown interest in the 23-year-old. Son of Lilian and brother of Marcus, Khephren Thuram has just a year left on his Nice deal, likely forcing the French side into a significant wage rise or a sale this summer.

Equally, just as Milan were linked with Thuram, Barcelona’s interest in him is yet to be confirmed by more than one source. Everton’s Amadou Onana has been highlighted as the top target for Barcelona this summer to fill the pivot role, but beyond that, there is little clarity on how Sporting Director Deco will attack the matter.