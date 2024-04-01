Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Endrick, Inigo Martinez, and Xabi Alonso news celebrated at Real Madrid?

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Is Xabi Alonso replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2026?

I think that Xabi Alonso knows that this possibility exists in his future and as a matter of fact, it does exist. There are important people within Real Madrid who believe that Xabi is the perfect substitute for Ancelotti. President Florentino Perez regards him very highly. Xabi is showing that he has all the qualifications to coach Real Madrid.

Links between Manchester United and Real Madrid’s Joselu?

I can’t speak to the those reports, but I can tell you that Manchester United are looking for two forwards in the summer. One of high level, a big signing, and another that is not very expensive (less than €40m) but potentially a younger forward, and someone to complete their attacking options. That’s what I know so far. Regarding Real Madrid’s options, Endrick Felipe won’t leave Real Madrid on loan in the summer.

Iñigo Martinez linked with Atletico Madrid

Right now, there are a thousand transfer market rumours, but for now I have no confirmation of anything. It is true that there is a possibility that Iñigo Martinez is not at Barcelona next season, ​​but his future is still unclear. I would wait before making any predictions about his future. His camp will discuss it with the club in the coming weeks.