Latest Barcelona starlet surpasses Lamine Yamal record with 15-year-old debut

With Barcelona turning to La Masia in their desperate times of late, it has meant a number of players have had opportunities they might not have, and at an age they certainly would not have. The prime examples have been Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal, but another talent from the academy is burning through the age groups at an impressive rate.

Lamine Yamal holds the record for the youngest scorer in La Liga, the Champions League and for Spain, record he has set this season, and he did have the record for the youngest debutant in Primera RFEF, Spain’s third tier, at 15 years old, 9 months and 23 days.

However midfielder Guille Fernandez has surpassed Lamine Yamal’s record by a matter of 10 days, after he came on in Barca Atletic’s 3-2 comeback win over Osasuna Promesas.

🚨 Pau Cubarsí is chaining eight consecutive starts and this shows that despite his age of just 17, he's already a leader in Barcelona's defense. @RogerTorello pic.twitter.com/o8wNDVyYeO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 1, 2024

The top three youngest debutants are all Barcelona academy products, with fellow midfielder Marc Bernal completing the podium. Fernandez is a technically gifted midfielder with an ability to get into the box and score goals from deeper.