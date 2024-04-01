Kylian Mbappe and Luis Enrique have another tense incident ahead of Paris Saint-Germain-Barcelona clash

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe again showed little desire to hide his frustration with coach Luis Enrique on Sunday night, after he was hauled off in the French ‘Classique’ against Olympique Marseille. ‘Lucho’ has showed no fear of taking Mbappe off in recent weeks, and in France’s biggest clash, did so again.

PSG were a goal to the good with just under half an hour to go against Marseille, but had lost Lucas Beraldo to a red card. Luis Enrique took Mbappe off for Goncalo Ramos with half an hour to go, and the latter strutted off with a digusted look on his face.

🤔 Pues hoy tampoco va a acabar el partido ❌ @LUISENRIQUE21 𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐚 a @KMbappe a falta de media hora con el duelo todavía sin resolver 📺 Sigue 'Le Classique' en @Eurosport_ES 2⃣ y en la APP@Ligue1_ESP | @Ligue1UberEats pic.twitter.com/NmoOLnHHkq — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) March 31, 2024

"This will be the headlines in the papers tomorrow in France" 🗞️ Luis Enrique chooses to substitute Kylian Mbappé, much to the PSG captain's dismay 😳 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/1v8gzuYGte — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 31, 2024

If there was any doubting his opinion of the change, he posted a cryptic image of his substitution after the game on his Instagram, with the captain’s armband off.

Following the match, Luis Enrique told Diario AS that he cared little whether people understood his decision or not.

“Did you say you understood my decision to take off Mbappe? Well, if that weren’t the case, I don’t care (laughs). It’s the same music every week… It’s very tiring. I am the coach, I make the decisions every day and I will do the same every week until my last day in Paris. I always try to find the best solution for my tea.”

The pair have coexisted well for the most part in Paris, but since it became public that Mbappe would be leaving at the end of the season, he has been taken off on a number of occasions, with Luis Enrique declaring he must prepare his side to play without Mbappe. PSG have two more games before facing Barcelona in the Champions League, when all will be declared well again, or the tension will rise to fever pitch.