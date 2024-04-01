Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham complaints – ‘He’s learned very clearly that he has to keep his mouth shut’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that Jude Bellingham is learning to keep quiet when it comes to his frustrations on the pitch. The 20-year-old was sent off three matchdays ago for getting in the face of a referee, missing their last two clashes with Osasuna and Celta Vigo.

During their 2-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday night, Bellingham again looked furious after he went down under a shoulder barge. Picking himself up from the ground, he made it clear what he thought of the non-decision with his face, even if he said little.

Ancelotti was asked about it after the match, and had little sympathy for his star player.

“I don’t know about the Valencia thing, but Bellingham has learned very clearly what he has to do, and that is to keep his mouth shut with the referees.”

Bellingham also received a suspension for picking up five yellow cards earlier in the season, a couple of which were for dissent. Equally Vinicius Junior was absent against Athletic through suspension, after he too picked up five yellow cards, the majority of which for dissent. It is something Ancelotti has mentioned a number of times in the press, and is clearly making efforts to clamp down on it.

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News