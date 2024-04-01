Barcelona yet to take decision on future of young starlet attracting Manchester United interest

Barcelona starlet Mikayil Faye has been attracting plenty of attention of late, and is set for a summer of uncertainty. The Blaugrana are yet to make a decision on where he will be playing his football next season, and won’t be doing so for some time.

According to Sport, the only certainty over Faye is that he will not play with Barca Atletic next season, meaning the 19-year-old will be promoted, loaned out or sold. The Catalan daily say that they are in little hurry to decide his future, which will ultimately depend on the new manager, or Xavi Hernandez should he remain in situ.

🎥 Faye with an incredible goal for the B side: https://t.co/gWolMbDZ09 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2024

RC Lens have previously made an offer for Faye, who only joined last summer, while it has been confirmed to Football España that both Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen have scouted Faye in person. It is thought that a price of around €25m could convince Barcelona to part with Faye, given they desperately need to sell players this summer.