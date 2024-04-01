Barcelona strike midfielder from shortlist, Aleix Garcia move also unlikely

It has become clear in recent months that the resources Barcelona do have this summer will be dedicated to signing a pivot in midfield. The top priority is Amadou Onana, but his €60m price tag looks to be a potentially insurmountable problem for the Blaugrana. They have eliminated one of their alternatives though.

Almeria midfielder Dion Lopy was suggested as a potential option in recent months, when they believed he could be available for less than €10m in the summer if the Andalusians were relegated. However with his value increasing alongside his performances, Lopy is set to leave for in excess of €20m, and Almeria already have offers of that amount or more, as per Sport. Hence Barcelona have decided against a move for the Senegalese midfielder.

Meanwhile Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia was purportedly one of the players they would go for this summer, but that no longer appears to be the case. Garcia expressed his desire to play for Barcelona in November, but with the pivot position being priority, the fact that he is not a naturally defensively minded player is working against him in Can Barca.