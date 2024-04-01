Barcelona star loses rag with teenagers – leaves car to shout at them

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has hit the headlines after he lost his temper with a teenager on the road. Filmed by one of the perpetrators friends, Martinez got out of his car to chastise the children in question.

While it is not known what exactly was said to incense Martinez, he did accuse the teenagers of calling him stupid. This is a problem Barcelona are aware of, and have tried to take security measures to address, although rather unsuccessfully.

“Let it be the last time you call me an idiot, the last time you insult me, and your friend the same. And don’t get cocky now, same goes for you,” he was seen telling a teenager.

It seems likely this is the result of constant hounding, and it has become a common theme of life for Barcelona players, who are regularly accosted as they leave Barcelona’s training ground by people filming them, and shouting at them in hope of a reaction. Martinez is not the only one to give them a reaction, with Samuel Umtiti also getting out of his car to make it clear he was not putting up with the abuse any longer.